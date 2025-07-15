Kazakhstan wins 13 medals at U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek

Kazakhstan’s Yedige Kassimbek (125 kg) was the hero at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, winning the team's only gold medal in the freestyle event.

The men’s freestyle team ofNurdanat Aitanov (57 kg) and Kamil Kurugliyev (97 kg) won silver, while Doszhan Kul-Gaip (74 kg) and Alan Oralbek (61 kg) claimed bronze in their respective weight classes.

Anna Stratan (57 kg) and Meiramgul Maksot (72 kg) of Kazakhstan settled for bronze in women’s freestyle wrestling.

Notably, Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestling team finished the tournament with a haul of two gold, one silver and three bronze medals.

In the men’s 87 kg event, Temirlan Turdakyn of Kazakhstan won gold. Another Kazakhstani Diyas Seiitkaliyev claimed the men’s 82 kg Greco-Roman title at the at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025.

Kazakhstan’s Omar Duisembek (77 kg) clinched silver, while Mussan Yerssyl (55 kg), Yesbol Shamilov (63 kg) and Alikhan Dursunov (72 kg) won bronze.

