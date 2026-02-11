EN
    Ten dead in Canada’s British Columbia high school shooting

    12:10, 11 February 2026

    A mass shooting in the town of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, has left 10 people dead, including the suspect, Canadian authorities confirmed Tuesday, a Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Ten dead in Canada's British Columbia high school shooting
    Collage credit - tumblerridgegeopark.ca, Google Earth / Canva / Qazinform

    The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported that six victims were discovered inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while another succumbed to injuries en route to the hospital. Two additional bodies were found at a nearby residence linked to the attack.

    The RCMP stated the incident involved an "active shooter" and noted that "an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self-inflicted injury." Two people were airlifted to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, while 25 others are being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

    Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his "prayers and deepest condolences" to the victims' families.

    "I join Canadians in grieving with those whose lives have been changed irreversibly today, and in gratitude for the courage and selflessness of the first responders," Carney said.

    British Columbia Premier David Eby described the event as an "unimaginable tragedy," pledging full government support for the community of 3,000 residents.

    While Canadian media reports suggest the shooter was female, the RCMP has declined to confirm the suspect’s identity. Officers continue to search properties in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains to determine if other sites are connected to the violence.

    The tragedy has reignited debates over gun control in Canada, following the 2022 "freeze" on handgun sales introduced by the previous administration.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a suspect was seriously injured after shooting at police in Milan.

    YZNYC
    Yerzhan Zhanibekov
    Автор
