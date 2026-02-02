Suspect seriously injured after shooting at police in Milan

The incident occurred in the Rogoredo area, near Piazza Mistral. According to reports, the man attacked a security guard and stole his firearm - an Austrian-made Glock - before fleeing the scene. Local residents alerted emergency services by calling 112.

Milan,A man shoots at police after stealing a weapon...Officers return fire and wound him (Italy) 0102026

A man was seriously injured after a shootout with police in Milan. It occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, February 1st, on Via Giovanni Battista Cassinis. pic.twitter.com/QcpT5s6vFi — john l (@Johnl1465045L) February 1, 2026

Police later located the suspect on Via Cassinis, close to a main road leading to the highway. The man allegedly fired six shots at officers, who returned fire, seriously wounding him.

The injured suspect was taken to Niguarda Hospital, where he remains hospitalized. Forensic teams are conducting on-site investigations to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

