    Suspect seriously injured after shooting at police in Milan

    02:32, 2 February 2026

    A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after opening fire on police officers in Milan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Agenzia Nova.

    Photo credit: agenzianova.com

    The incident occurred in the Rogoredo area, near Piazza Mistral. According to reports, the man attacked a security guard and stole his firearm - an Austrian-made Glock - before fleeing the scene. Local residents alerted emergency services by calling 112.

    Police later located the suspect on Via Cassinis, close to a main road leading to the highway. The man allegedly fired six shots at officers, who returned fire, seriously wounding him.

    The injured suspect was taken to Niguarda Hospital, where he remains hospitalized. Forensic teams are conducting on-site investigations to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a woman was killed by a U.S. immigration officer during an enforcement operation in Minneapolis.

