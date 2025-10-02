Location of Telegram's AI Lab in Astana revealed
16:23, 2 October 2025
Astana inaugurated today Alem.ai International AI Center, as part of the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Managing Director of Astana Hub Valeriya Tyo, Kazakhstan’s first AI school Tomorrow has already started operating in the territory of the center.
Research centers and divisions of the global tech companies, including Telegram, will be opened on the 7th floor of the center.
Today, Pavel Durov officially announced the opening of Telegram’s AI Lab on the 7th floor, she explained.