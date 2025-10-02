EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Location of Telegram's AI Lab in Astana revealed

    16:23, 2 October 2025

    Astana inaugurated today Alem.ai International AI Center, as part of the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Telegram to launch AI Lab in Astana: Where will it be located
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    According to Managing Director of Astana Hub Valeriya Tyo, Kazakhstan’s first AI school Tomorrow has already started operating in the territory of the center.

    Telegram to launch AI Lab in Astana: Where will it be located
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Research centers and divisions of the global tech companies, including Telegram, will be opened on the 7th floor of the center.

    Telegram to launch AI Lab in Astana: Where will it be located
    Photo credit: Kaiznform
    Telegram to launch AI Lab in Astana: Where will it be located
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Today, Pavel Durov officially announced the opening of Telegram’s AI Lab on the 7th floor, she explained.

    Digital Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Telegram Pavel Durov Artificial Intelligence AI IT technologies
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All