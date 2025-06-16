Tel Aviv strikes Quds Force command centers in Iran

“From these operational centers, members of the Quds Force planned terrorist attacks against the State of Israel through the Iranian regime’s proxies in the Middle East,” the statement read.

A video released by the Defense Forces shows 10 sites in Tehran identified as military and Quds Force targets hit by Israeli missiles.

The Quds Force is an elite unit of the Revolutionary Guard Corps that emerged during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s and is responsible for intelligence operations and dealing with armed groups in Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Gaza, including Hezbollah and Hamas.

Earlier it was reported the death toll in Iran had risen to 224, including 70 women and children. The intelligence chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and two other generals were killed in Israeli attacks on Sunday.

