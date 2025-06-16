120 people including Kazakhstanis leave Iran, arrive in Turkmenistan

“As of today, some 120 people from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Romania and other countries have crossed the state border of Turkmenistan through checkpoints. They have been provided with transport, meals, hotels, and basic necessities,” the ministry says.

According to the Turkmen MFA, in the framework of its humanitarian mission, the relevant state agencies of Turkmenistan closely cooperate with the diplomatic missions of foreign states and international organizations.

Earlier it was reported that six citizens of Kazakhstan had been evacuated from Iran through border with Azerbaijan.