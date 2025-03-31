Team Kazakhstan’s results at FIS Freestyle World Championships

Team Kazakhstan missed out on medals at the event. In the men's competition, our athletes failed to qualify.

As a result, Assan Assylkhan finished 16th, Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov – 18th, Sherzod Khashirbaev – 19th, and Ulanbakir Umurzakov – 24th.

In the women's competition, Ayana Zholdas made it to the final round of the World Championships. However, she was unable to improve her position and finished 12th.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured 7th spot at the Freestyle Skiing World Championships.