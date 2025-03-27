Kazakhstan secures 7th spot at Freestyle Skiing World Championships

The first medals in this sport were awarded in the mixed team events.

Team Kazakhstan consisted of Ayana Zholdas, Dinmukhammed Raiymkulov, and Assan Assylkhan. The Kazakh athletes were ranked 7th in the event.

The U.S. took the first place, Ukraine came in 2nd, and Switzerland claimed the 3rd spot.

A total of seven teams participated in the competition.

