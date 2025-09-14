EN
    Kazakh Makhmud Sabyrkhan wins World Boxing Championships title

    17:40, 14 September 2025

    Kazakh Makhmud Sabyrkhan defeated Spain’s Rafael Lozano 5:0 in the men’s 55 kg final bout at the ongoing World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Makhmud Sabyrkhan wins World Boxing Championships title
    Photo credit: Sali Sabirov/NOC

    To note, in 2023, Makhmud Sabyrkhan won gold at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships.

    It is worth noting, Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbay won gold in the men’s 50 weight category at the now-running World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England.

