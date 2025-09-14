Kazakh Makhmud Sabyrkhan wins World Boxing Championships title
17:40, 14 September 2025
Kazakh Makhmud Sabyrkhan defeated Spain’s Rafael Lozano 5:0 in the men’s 55 kg final bout at the ongoing World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England, Kazinform News Agency reports.
To note, in 2023, Makhmud Sabyrkhan won gold at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships.
It is worth noting, Kazakh Sanzhar Tashkenbay won gold in the men’s 50 weight category at the now-running World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, England.