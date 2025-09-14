Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakh boxers on their victories

The President wished all Kazakh boxers success in the finals at the World Boxing Championships.

To note, Kazakh Makhmud Sabyrkhan wins World Boxing Championships title.

Noteworthy, today, Kazakh boxers Makhmud Sabyrkhan and Sanzhar Tashkenbay achieved a historic accomplishment.

On September 14, 202, both athletes became world champions under two different boxing organizations — the IBA and World Boxing.

Makhmud Sabyrkhan became the world champion under the IBA (International Boxing Association) in 2023. Today he won the world championship title under the World Boxing Federation, which is recognized by the IOC, in the 55 kg weight class.

In 2023, Sanzhar Tashkenbay became the youngest world champion under the IBA in the 50 kg weight division. Today he bagged gold at the first-ever senior World Championship hosted by World Boxing, defeating Mongolia’s Aldarkhishig Battulga with a 5:0 score.