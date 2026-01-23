Team Kazakhstan wins 3rd game at IIHF Junior World Championships

The Kazakh players defeated the host nation, Türkiye. The game remained scoreless for much of the contest, but Kazakhstan broke the deadlock in the second period, netting three goals past the opposition’s goalkeeper.

The hosts pulled one back from a penalty shot in the 34th minute, before Kazakhstan sealed the result with two goals in the final period, winning 5–1.

Kazakhstan had previously defeated New Zealand and Latvia earlier in the tournament.

Kazakhstan is set to play the Netherlands in its next game.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, Alexander Bublik, and Elena Rybakina continue their singles campaigns at the Australian Open, while Alexander Shevchenko and Zarina Diyas have been eliminated following defeats.