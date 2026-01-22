Kazakhstan's Rybakina storms into 3rd of Australian Open

Facing France’s Varvara Gracheva in the second round, Rybakina claimed a straight-sets 7–5, 6–2 win, recording five aces, no double faults, 27 return points, and converting five of seven break points.

In the third round, Rybakina will play Czech tennis player Tereza Valentova.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik and Yulia Putintseva continue their singles campaigns at the Australian Open, while Alexander Shevchenko and Zarina Diyas have been eliminated following defeats.