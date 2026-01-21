Alexander Bublik reaches 3rd round of Australian Open for first time

In the second round, Bublik defeated Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics (ranked 54th in the world), winning 7–5, 6–4, 7–5.

The match lasted two hours and fourteen minutes.

In the next round, Bublik will take on Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who is currently ranked 62nd in the ATP standings.

Another Kazakhstani player Alexander Shevchenko (ATP No. 97), ended his Australian Open 2026 campaign after a second-round loss to American Learner Tien, the world No. 29. Shevchenko was defeated 2–6, 7–5, 1–6, 0–6.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that world No. 94 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has advanced to the third round of the season’s first Grand Slam tournament.