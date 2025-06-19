EN
    Team Kazakhstan reaches Archery Asia Cup final in Singapore

    09:05, 19 June 2025

    Kazakhstan’s men’s archery team cruised into the final of the Archery Asia Cup in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Team Kazakhstan reaches final at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    The team is represented by Andrey Tyutyun, Dilmukhamet Mussa, and Bunyod Mirzametov.

    In the quarterfinals, Kazakhstan outshot the Philippines with a score of 229–223.

    They then edged out Malaysia in the semifinals by a single point, winning 232–231. Kazakhstan will face India in the final.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's female team has claimed bronze in the Compound Mixed Team event at the Archery Asia Cup in Singapore.

    Archery Sport Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Singapore
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
