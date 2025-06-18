Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore
14:15, 18 June 2025
Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the Compound Mixed Team event at the ongoing Archery Asia Cup in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan defeated Bangladesh with a score of 230–224.
The Kazakhstani team consists of Adel Zhexenbinova, Roxana Yunussova, and Viktoriya Lyan.
India and Malaysia are set to compete for the Asian Cup gold.
Kazakhstan narrowly missed out on the final, falling to India in a tense semifinal clash by just one point — 229 to 230.
