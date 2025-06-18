Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore

Team Kazakhstan defeated Bangladesh with a score of 230–224.

The Kazakhstani team consists of Adel Zhexenbinova, Roxana Yunussova, and Viktoriya Lyan.

India and Malaysia are set to compete for the Asian Cup gold.

Kazakhstan narrowly missed out on the final, falling to India in a tense semifinal clash by just one point — 229 to 230.

As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has successfully started her performance at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 in Germany.