    Kazakhstan hauls bronze at Archery Asia Cup in Singapore

    14:15, 18 June 2025

    Kazakhstan claimed bronze in the Compound Mixed Team event at the ongoing Archery Asia Cup in Singapore, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan defeated Bangladesh with a score of 230–224.

    The Kazakhstani team consists of Adel Zhexenbinova, Roxana Yunussova, and Viktoriya Lyan.

    India and Malaysia are set to compete for the Asian Cup gold.

    Kazakhstan narrowly missed out on the final, falling to India in a tense semifinal clash by just one point — 229 to 230.

    As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has successfully started her performance at the Berlin Tennis Open 2025 in Germany.

