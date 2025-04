Team Kazakhstan clinches 1st medal at Asian MTB Championships

The Kazakhstani squad secured a silver medal at the continental championship.

Team Kazakhstan included Bogdan Lukhmanov, Violetta Kazakova, Alexey Fefelov, Denis Sergiyenko, Yuliya Li, and Alina Karassyova.

China claimed the top spot, while India secured the bronze medal.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani athletes have claimed six medals at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships.