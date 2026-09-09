Tarlan Astana LRT sees over 70,000 daily users

The LRT line stretches 22.4 kilometers, with 18 stations in operation. Its rolling stock consists of 15 wagons, and a full turnaround loop takes about 95minutes.

“Daily passenger turnover is around 73,000 passengers, with over 8 million passengers transported since the launch,” said department head Madiyar Tukpatov.

Earlier, officials announced that the Tarlan Astana light rail system would introduce an expanded fare structure starting August 1, offering passengers a wider range of travel pass options.