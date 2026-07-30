Astana LRT to introduce new fare options from August 1

According to the company, the new fare system is aimed at improving convenience for passengers.

The fare for a single trip will remain unchanged at 200 tenge.

From August 1, the following travel passes will be available:

Day passes: one day – 500 tenge, three days – 1,500 tenge, five days – 2,500 tenge, 10 days – 4,000 tenge, 15 days – 5,000 tenge, one month – 7,500 tenge and three months – 20,000 tenge.

Multi-trip passes: five trips – 900 tenge, 10 trips – 1,800 tenge, 20 trips – 3,500 tenge and 30 trips – 5,000 tenge.

CTS said monthly passes purchased on or before the 15th of the month will be valid through the end of that month. Those purchased after the 15th will take effect on the first day of the following month and remain valid for that calendar month.

Day passes and multi-trip packages will be activated upon their first validation and will remain valid until midnight of the same calendar day or until all purchased trips have been used.

"Passengers can purchase the fares at ticket offices located at LRT stations. The selected fare will be loaded onto a Tarlan Astana transport card. Card balances can be checked at station ticket offices or self-service terminals," the company said.

CTS noted that active fares cannot be restored or transferred to another card if a transport card is lost.

The company added that the fares are currently valid only on the Tarlan Astana light rail system, while work is underway to integrate the payment system with Astana's bus network.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev had identified the priority location for the construction of a second airport in Astana.