Residents flock to take rides as LRT services begin in Astana

Residents of the capital have already begun using the new transport system following the opening of passenger service.

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

The new transport line connects the international airport with Nurly Zhol railway station, passing through major residential districts, the administrative center and key sports facilities of the capital. The route includes 18 stations, among them Baiterek, Astana Arena, the National Museum and the House of Ministries.

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

According to City Transportation Systems (CTS), the trains will operate at speeds of up to 50 kilometers per hour. Travel time from the airport to the final station is expected to take around 40 minutes, while train intervals will range from 5 to 10 minutes depending on the section of the line.

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Ahead of the launch, the system underwent several months of test operations. Specialists checked the performance of trains, safety systems, communications and urban infrastructure.

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Photo credit: Arailym Temirgaliyeva/Qazinform

Construction of the Astana LRT project began in 2011 as part of the capital’s public transport modernization program. However, in the following years the project faced repeated delays due to financial difficulties, contractor changes and court cases linked to embezzlement of funds.

Authorities are also considering extending the route toward Kosshy in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty had begun preparations for the construction of its first LRT line and a new metro branch connecting the city center with the international airport.