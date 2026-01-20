Tariffs 'not right way to resolve differences within alliance': British PM

On Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose 10% tariffs on the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland by Feb.1, with the tariffs rising to 25% by June 1, for their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland and sending military personnel to the autonomous Danish territory.

European countries have denounced the U.S. threat, reaffirming their commitment to Arctic security.

Keir Starmer, addressing an urgent press conference at 10 Downing Street, ruled out retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., saying "a trade war is in nobody's interest and my job is always to act in the UK's national interest."

"Security of Greenland matters, and it will matter more as climate change reshapes the Arctic, as sea routes open and strategic competition intensifies," warned Starmer.

"The High North will require greater attention, greater investment, and stronger collective defense. The U.S. will be central to that effort, and the UK stands ready to contribute fully alongside our allies through NATO,” he added.

He said he is determined to keep that relationship “strong, constructive, and focused on results.”

He reiterated that the decision about Greenland’s future “belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.”

The world has become “markedly more turbulent in recent weeks," he said, but he did not consider Trump was genuinely considering taking military action in the Arctic territory.

“I think that this can be resolved, and should be resolved, through calm discussion,” he said.

"Britain is a pragmatic country, we look for agreement, we believe in partnership.. We will work with our allies, in Europe, across NATO, and with the U.S., we will keep dialogue open," he added.

Starmer ruled out imposing retaliatory tariffs on the U.S., saying they would be the “wrong thing to do.”

"I do emphasize, whatever the understandable reaction of the British public over the weekend, it is – on defense and security and intelligence and nuclear capability – manifestly in our interests to have a strong relationship with the U.S.," he said.

"Strong, respectful alliances require the maturity to say where we disagree, and on this we disagree, and I’ve been clear about that, and I’ve spoken to the president about it will continue to do so."

UK's nuclear deterrent dependent on 'good relationship with the U.S.'

Starmer also said that the effectiveness of Britain’s nuclear deterrent "requires us to have a good relationship with the U.S."

"We do have to remember at all times that it is in our national interest that we continue to work with the Americans when it comes to defense, to security, and to intelligence," he said. "Our nuclear deterrent is our foremost weapon, and deterrent, when it comes to securing the safety of everybody in the United Kingdom, my primary duty.

"And that requires us to have a good relationship with the United States."

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump raised the Greenland issue after the Nobel Peace Prize rejection.