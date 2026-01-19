Trump raises Greenland issue after Nobel Peace Prize rejection

According to a copy of the letter, the message was circulated by the U.S. National Security Council among several European governments after it was first reported by a PBS journalist on social media. In the letter addressed to the Norwegian prime minister, Donald Trump directly referred to the Nobel Peace Prize decision, despite the fact that the award is determined by an independent committee rather than the Norwegian government.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace,” Trump wrote. He added that peace would “always be predominant,” but stated that he could now also “think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.”

In the same letter, the U.S. president explicitly connected his argument to Greenland, asserting that global security depends on American control over the territory.

“The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland,” Trump stated.

Donald Trump also questioned Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland, arguing that Copenhagen lacks the capacity to defend the territory from major powers.

“Denmark cannot protect that land from Russia or China, and why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway?” the letter reads. He further claimed that historical grounds for Danish ownership were insufficient, writing that “there are no written documents, it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also.”

The U.S. president additionally referenced NATO, asserting that his administration had contributed more to the alliance than any other individual leader.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States,” Trump concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Norwegian Nobel Committee issued a clarification on the status of the Nobel Peace Prize following public debate sparked by a symbolic gesture during a meeting in Washington between the leader of the Venezuelan opposition and the US president. Donald Trump later acknowledged the gesture and retained the medal, prompting discussions on whether a Nobel award can be transferred.