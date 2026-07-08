Talgat Aldybergenov removed as Chairman of KTZ Management Board

"The powers of Talgat Aldybergenov as Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy have been terminated by the decision of the company's sole shareholder," Samruk-Kazyna said in a statement.

The company has not yet named a successor to Aldybergenov.

Aldybergenov had served as Chairman of the Management Board of KTZ since July 2025.

Aldybergenov has more than 35 years of experience in the railway industry. He graduated from the Almaty Institute of Railway Engineers and also holds a master's degree and a PhD in economics.

He began his career on the West Kazakhstan Railway before moving into senior management, where he held executive positions at KazTransService and KazMunayGas Trading House.

He was appointed Chairman of the Management Board in July 2025 after serving as Deputy Chairman since 2024.

Earlier today, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree reappointing Aslambek Mergaliyev as Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.