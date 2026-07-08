President Tokayev reappoints Aslambek Mergaliyev as Supreme Court Chairman

To appoint Aslambek Mergaliyev as the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan, states the decree.

Born on April 2, 1972, in Pavlodar region, Mergaliyev graduated from Istanbul University in 1999 with a degree in law.

He began his legal career as a lawyer at a private firm in Ekibastuz between 1998 and 1999 before joining the Pavlodar Region Justice Department as a chief specialist. He later served as a chief specialist at the Pavlodar Regional Court from 2001 to 2003.

Mergaliyev was appointed judge of the Pavlodar City Court in 2003. From 2007 to 2008, he acted as chairman of the Specialized Administrative Court in Ekibastuz before leading the Ekibastuz City Court from late 2008 to 2012.

He subsequently headed Court No. 2 in Pavlodar from 2012 to 2014 and later served as chairman of the Criminal Appeals Judicial Panel of the North Kazakhstan Regional Court.

Mergaliyev went on to chair the Kostanay Regional Court from 2015 to 2020 before taking over as head of the Aktobe Regional Court, a position he held until December 2022.

In December 2022, Mergaliyev was appointed Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Berik Assylov had been reappointed as the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.