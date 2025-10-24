Tajikistan’s Panjakent officially recognized as City of Suzani Embroidery
This week, Tajikistan’s Panjakent city was officially designated as a “WCC–World Craft City for Panjakent Suzani Embroidery”, marking a significant milestone in preserving and promoting Tajikistan’s rich cultural heritage, Khovar reports citing Tajik MFA Information Department, Khovar reports.
This recognition highlights the intricate artistry and centuries-old traditions of Suzani embroidery, deeply rooted in the ancient city of Panjakent.
World Crafts Council (WCC) is affiliated with UNESCO and works to foster economic development through crafts, support artisans, and encourage fellowship. The WCC also recognizes cities that excel in promoting their craft heritage through the «World Craft City» designation.
