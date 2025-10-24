Tajikistan’s Panjakent officially recognized as City of Suzani Embroidery

This recognition highlights the intricate artistry and centuries-old traditions of Suzani embroidery, deeply rooted in the ancient city of Panjakent.

World Crafts Council (WCC) is affiliated with UNESCO and works to foster economic development through crafts, support artisans, and encourage fellowship. The WCC also recognizes cities that excel in promoting their craft heritage through the «World Craft City» designation.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had celebrated Mehrgon, the ancient festival of harvest and harmony.