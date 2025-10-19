EN
    Tajikistan celebrates Mehrgon, ancient festival of harvest and harmony

    15:20, 19 October 2025

    Vibrant celebrations of Mehrgon, an ancient festival marking the golden season of harvest, are underway in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. The event features folk concerts, artisan exhibitions, traditional games, and feasts, drawing locals and visitors, a Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Tajikistan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Mehrgon traces its roots back to Zoroastrian traditions, honoring Mithra (Mihr)—the deity of sun, light, friendship, and agreements. In the ancient Persian calendar, Mehrgon fell in mid-autumn, symbolizing the end of agricultural work and a time to thank the gods for prosperity.

    Vibrant celebrations of Mehrgon
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Today, the mass celebrations are underway throughout the country. The main festivities are taking place in Firdavsi Park, adorned with fruit and vegetable pyramids.

    A national fair showcases harvests from farmers across the country.

    Traditional music from karnay, doira, and dutar fills the air, accompanied by folk dances and songs that highlight Tajik culture.

    Guests are welcomed with sambusa, kurutob, plov, and dishes made from meat and mountain herbs.

    Tables are filled with apples, grapes, pomegranates, wheat, honey, and nuts—symbols of vitality and abundance.

    Vibrant celebrations of Mehrgon,
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The festival’s colors are purple and orange which reflect the autumn sun and maturity.

    People wear new clothes, share meals, and exchange gifts, embracing the spirit of Mehr—friendship and love.

    Revived in 2009 by President Emomali Rahmon, Mehrgon was added to Tajikistan’s intangible cultural heritage list in 2017.

    Tajikistan Central Asia Culture Society
