A high-level Tajik delegation led by Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin will take part in the events. The delegation will include representatives of the Ministry of Culture and other government agencies, academic and research institutions, as well as Tajik scholars and artists.

The programme will open on November 23 with an international scientific conference entitled «Abu Ali Ibn Sina and His Contribution to the Formation of a New Scientific Worldview». An exhibition of books and historical manuscripts related to Avicenna and Omar Khayyam will also be inaugurated.

On November 24, UNESCO headquarters will host an international conference entitled «The Scientific and Literary Legacy of Omar Khayyam: Global Significance and Contemporary Research». An official reception hosted by the Government of Tajikistan is also scheduled for the day.

A cultural programme and concert featuring Tajik performers will take place at UNESCO headquarters on November 25, presenting the country’s musical and artistic heritage.

On the sidelines of the events, Muhriddin is scheduled to meet UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Denise Pires de Carvalho.

A further concert featuring Tajik performers is scheduled to take place in Paris on November 27.

Representatives of the diplomatic community, international organizations, academic and research institutions, as well as prominent scholars, researchers and cultural figures are expected to attend the events.

The initiative aims to promote the scientific, philosophical and literary heritage of Avicenna and Omar Khayyam, highlight their contributions to world civilization, encourage intercultural dialogue and strengthen international cooperation in science, education and culture.

The events are also intended to advance Tajikistan’s cultural diplomacy and raise international awareness of the country’s historical and intellectual heritage, including the contribution of the Tajik-Persian civilization to the development of global science, knowledge and culture.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan is set to nominate historical sites in three regions for UNESCO listing.