Kyrgyzstan to nominate historical sites in 3 regions for UNESCO listing

Chynarbek Zholdoshov, Head of the Historical and Cultural Heritage Department at the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy, announced the plans in an interview with Birinchi Radio.

According to Zholdoshov, the nomination will cover heritage sites located along the historic Great Silk Road, beginning in the Chatkal area.

Among the sites selected for inclusion are the ruins of Kulbos Khan in Chatkal district, dating back to the 10th-12th centuries; the Shah-Fazyl Mausoleum in Ala-Buka district; and the ancient settlement of Shoro-Bashat in Uzgen district, which dates from the 4th-1st centuries BC and is considered one of the largest archaeological sites in the Fergana Valley.

The nomination also includes the Uzgen Architectural Complex, situated in the city center.

The initiative aims to highlight the historical significance of the region’s cultural heritage and its role in the development of the Great Silk Road.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan is preparing to nominate the Sarmishsay petroglyphs for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage List.