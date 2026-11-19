The exhibition is being held between November 18 and 20 at the Atakent Exhibition Center.

During the opening ceremony, Ibrahim Ahmad, head of the Publishing and Press Department of Tajikistan’s Ministry of Culture, spoke about the government’s culture-focused policies, progress in the publishing sector, and efforts to expand international cooperation.

The Tajikistan pavilion also features a special collection of books authored by President Emomali Rahmon, Leader of the Nation, which has attracted significant interest from visitors and participants.

Officials said Tajikistan’s participation in the event serves as an important platform for showcasing the country’s publishing accomplishments, promoting its literary and cultural heritage, and strengthening cultural ties with other nations.

Notably, Kazakhstan took part in the 35th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, one of the world's major cultural events. Kazakhstan’s Stand features the works of Kazakh authors, modern Kazakh literature, children’s books, books about national cultural heritage and projects of the country’s publishing houses.