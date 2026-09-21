Kazakhstan showcases its modern literature at Abu Dhabi book fair

This year the fair themed Turn the Page, Read the World brings together some 1,200 participants from 95 countries.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

Kazakhstan’s Stand features the works of Kazakh authors, modern Kazakh literature, children’s books, books about national cultural heritage and projects of the country’s publishing houses.

Photo credit: Culture Ministry

Besides, the Kazakh delegation met with foreign publishers, literary agencies and cultural organizations. The parties debated translation of Kazakh literature into foreign languages, promotion of copyright and publisher’s rights and development of joint literature and cultural projects.

The country’s participation was organized by Nomad Culture Fund with support of the Culture and Information Ministry and Kazakh Embassy in the UAE.

As written before, a Kazakh-language edition of French historian Marie Favereau’s book Altyn Orda. Dala imperiasy älemdı qalai özgerttı (Golden Horde. How the steppe empire changed the world) was presented in Almaty.