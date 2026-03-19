Tajikistan reaffirms commitment to deepening ties with UNESCO
22:50, 19 March 2026
Tajikistan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Dilshod Rahimi held talks with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany to discuss ways to expand cooperation, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration in science and education, preserving and promoting cultural heritage, and managing water resources and glaciers, according to the Tajik Foreign Ministry.
During the talks, Tajikistan reaffirmed its commitment to deepening constructive cooperation with UNESCO and contributing to joint initiatives both regionally and globally.
Earlier, it was reported a meeting took place between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on March 18 in New York, U.S.