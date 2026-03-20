Tajikistan joins World Glacier Day 2026 event at UNESCO in Paris

Homidzoda delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the event, titled “From the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation 2025 to the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025–2034).”

The two-day conference marks the formal transition from the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation 2025 to the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025–2034), the Foreign Ministry said.

To note, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNESCO on the renewal of the status of the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre in Kazakhstan as a Category 2 centre under the auspices of UNESCO.