UNESCO Glacier Research Centre to boost Kazakhstan’s authority in climate research field

According to Senator Altynbek Nukhuly, the agreement was developed in line with the President’s directive set at a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technologies on April 12, 2004, and was signed on June 19, 2025, in Astana.

Earlier, this status was ratified in 2017 for a period of 6 years.

The Center carries out scientific and analytical functions, conducting research on glaciers, snow cover, and water resources, assessing the impacts of climate change, and facilitating the exchange of scientific data among the region's countries.

“The Center’s activities are of strategic importance for the states of Central Asia, since a significant portion of the region’s water resources are directly linked to glaciers. During the vegetation period, glaciers account for up to 50 percent of river runoff, and in mountain-glacial basins, more than 80 percent of annual runoff. These resources are crucial for irrigation, energy, and supplying water to the population,” noted the senator.

According to him, by studying glaciers in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, the Center provides scientific data on the river basins of the Syr Darya, Amu Darya, Ili, and Chu-Talas. This information enables government agencies to plan water policy on a scientifically grounded basis.

“As a result of fundamental research, continuous observation data spanning more than 60 years has been collected on about 2,400 glaciers. It has been scientifically proven that the main cause of water scarcity in the region is not a decrease in precipitation, but an increase in water intake. In addition, for the first time, the compensating role of underground ice and permafrost has been substantiated,” said Altynbek Nukhuly.

He added that applied results of the Centre’s activities are widely used by the Ministry of Emergencies, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and Kazhydromet.

Research is being conducted on glacier lakes prone to mudflows, and preventive measures are being planned.

“The ratification of the Agreement will allow Kazakhstan to strengthen its status as a scientific research hub of Central Asia, provide national and regional water security policies with scientific data, create an international platform for training young scientists and specialists, develop cooperation with UNESCO, ensure compliance with international scientific standards, participate in regional and global scientific programs, and enhance Kazakhstan’s authority in the field of climate research,” he concluded.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Majilis deputies ratified the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and UNESCO on the renewal of the status of the Central Asian Regional Glaciological Centre in Kazakhstan as a Category 2 centre under the auspices of UNESCO.