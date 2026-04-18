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    Tajikistan, Egypt strengthen cooperation against terrorism

    21:23, 18 April 2026

    On April 16, 2026, Tajikistan’s Minister of Internal Affairs, Ramazon Rahimzoda, met with Egypt’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Tamer Fathi Abdussalom Hammad, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, Egypt strengthen cooperation against terrorism
    Phоtо credit: Khovar

    The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration between the two countries’ interior ministries in combating terrorism, extremism, and other modern security threats.

    Both sides also exchanged views on range of issues of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further developing and expanding bilateral cooperation.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is ranked among countries with zero terrorism impact.

    Tajikistan Egypt Terrorism Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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