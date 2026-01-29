Tajikistan, Egypt sign visa simplification memorandum

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the Tajik delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Farrukh Sharifzoda, while the Egyptian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Haddad Al-Jawhari.

The sides discussed a range of issues related to consular relations and bilateral cooperation.

As part of the consultations, a memorandum was signed on the mutual simplification of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

