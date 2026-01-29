EN
    Tajikistan, Egypt sign visa simplification memorandum

    21:17, 29 January 2026

    The first consular consultations took place in Cairo between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, Egypt sign visa simplification memorandum
    Photo credit: Khovar

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the Tajik delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Farrukh Sharifzoda, while the Egyptian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Haddad Al-Jawhari.

    The sides discussed a range of issues related to consular relations and bilateral cooperation.

    As part of the consultations, a memorandum was signed on the mutual simplification of the visa regime for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

    Earlier, it was reported that Dushanbe had hosted talks on expanding Tajikistan-Japan cooperation across key sectors.

