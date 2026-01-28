Dushanbe hosts talks on expanding Tajikistan-Japan cooperation across key sectors
02:35, 28 January 2026
This week, in Dushanbe Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar, held a meeting with Yoshifumi Yoshikawa, Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Khovar reports.
The meeting focused on cooperation across various fields, particularly on enhancing the qualifications of civil servants, implementing investment projects to provide access to drinking water, improving transport and road infrastructure, and developing the agricultural and energy sectors.
The sides reaffirmed readiness to continue cooperation in other priority areas and to pursue the strategic goals of Tajikistan.
