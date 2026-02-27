Tajikistan, Egypt eye new industrial initiatives

They debated expanding cooperation in pharmaceuticals, textiles, food production and mechanical engineering.

They noted that effective use of existing potential, exchange of experience and adoption of modern technologies could provide a favorable foundation for implementing joint projects and launching new industrial initiatives.

The parties also expressed readiness to strengthen practical cooperation and continue constructive dialogue.

Earlier, Tajikistan’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov, discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral strategic cooperation in the economic and trade sectors.