EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan, Kazakhstan seek to expand economic and trade cooperation

    16:51, 24 February 2026

    Tajikistan’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov, discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral strategic cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, Khovar reports. 

    Tajikistan, Kazakhstan Discuss Expanding Economic and Trade Cooperation
    Photo credit: khovar

    The sides also reviewed issues related to agricultural exports to Kazakhstan and the development of transport and logistics cooperation, the Tajik ministry’s press center said.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed their commitment to further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

    Earlier Qazinform reported, the first freight train departed on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan route.

    Central Asia Kazakhstan Tajikistan Foreign policy Exports Agriculture Transport Logistics Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All