Tajikistan, Kazakhstan seek to expand economic and trade cooperation
16:51, 24 February 2026
Tajikistan’s Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Abdurahmon Abdurahmonzoda, and Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Tajikistan, Valikhan Turekhanov, discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral strategic cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, Khovar reports.
The sides also reviewed issues related to agricultural exports to Kazakhstan and the development of transport and logistics cooperation, the Tajik ministry’s press center said.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed their commitment to further strengthening and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.
Earlier Qazinform reported, the first freight train departed on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Tajikistan route.