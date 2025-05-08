Tajikistan, Egypt discuss air connectivity boost
17:13, 8 May 2025
On May 6, 2025, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Egypt Parviz Mirzozoda met with the Minister of Civil Aviation of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Hefni, Foreign Ministry of the country informed, Khovar reports.
The sides regarded the opening of direct air service between Tajikistan and Egypt in the coming days as a sign of aspiration of the two countries to expand relations, and also discussed the development of aviation and tourism between Tajikistan and Egypt.
