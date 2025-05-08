Kazakhstan’s Air Astana cancels flights to and from India
Due to the closure of airspace between India and Pakistan, Air Astana is forced to cancel flights KC 907/908 on the Almaty – Delhi – Almaty route and KC 291/292 on the Almaty – Mumbai – Almaty route scheduled for May 8, Kazinform News Agency quotes the company’s press service.
Passengers affected by these cancellations will be provided with a full refund.
The airline is currently exploring the possibility of operating repatriation flights via alternative routes to return citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other Air Astana passengers to their home country, it said in a statement.
Earlier reports stated, India launched a series of airstrikes on targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered regions as part of Operation Sindoor, which began in the early hours of May 7. New Delhi claims the strikes were aimed at terrorist infrastructure, while Islamabad has reported civilian casualties and a military response.