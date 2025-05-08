Kazakhstan’s Air Astana cancels flights to and from India

Passengers affected by these cancellations will be provided with a full refund.

The airline is currently exploring the possibility of operating repatriation flights via alternative routes to return citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other Air Astana passengers to their home country, it said in a statement.

Earlier reports stated, India launched a series of airstrikes on targets located in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered regions as part of Operation Sindoor, which began in the early hours of May 7. New Delhi claims the strikes were aimed at terrorist infrastructure, while Islamabad has reported civilian casualties and a military response.