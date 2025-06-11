Tajikistan celebrates 700th Anniversary of Hofiz Sherozi at UNESCO headquarters in Paris

The exhibition features works, manuscripts, and illustrations related to the poet’s legacy, alongside examples of applied arts by Tajik masters. The cultural evening includes a performance dedicated to Tajik Shashmaqam music by the Fazliddin Shahobov State Ensemble and the Gulrez dance ensemble, culminating in musical renditions of Hafiz’s poetry performed by Tajik vocalists with the Paris Art Orchestra.

The international conference “700 Years with Hofiz” aims to honor the poet’s greatness, deepen the study of his outstanding heritage, and acknowledge his invaluable contribution to world culture.

In Tajikistan, celebrations are planned for September as part of the official cultural calendar. Scientific and literary evenings and conferences dedicated to Hafiz Shirazi’s life and work will take place throughout the country.

Hofiz Sherozi was a prominent 14th-century poet of the Tajik-Persian tradition whose inspired ghazals continue to resonate across cultures and generations.

