Tajikistan showcases agricultural and industrial products in Kazakhstan

The fair was officially opened by the Ambassador of Tajikistan to Kazakhstan Khayrullo Ibodzoda, together with the Akim of Akmola Region, Marat Akhmetzhanov.

The event was organized with the support of the Embassy of Tajikistan in Kazakhstan, in partnership with the Agency for State Material Reserves and the Export Agency of Tajikistan.

Residents of the Akmola Region were introduced to 26 types of Tajik products totaling 130 tons, including fresh fruits, seasonal vegetables, fruit and vegetable juices, non-alcoholic beverages, and dried fruits.

This initiative aims to expand trade relations, promote Tajik-made goods, and strengthen economic cooperation between Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have signed the protocol on shared operation of Bahri Tochik Water Reservoir.