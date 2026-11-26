The meeting focused on the implementation of the Decade of Action for Cryospheric Sciences (2025–2034) and preparations for the 2028 United Nations Water Conference, which is scheduled to take place in Dushanbe.

Other key topics included preparations for a high-level international conference in 2027 to launch the International Decade of Strengthening of Peace for Future Generations (2027–2036), as well as the International Water Award of the President of Tajikistan.

The possibility of opening a permanent UNESCO office in Dushanbe was also among the issues discussed during the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported a series of international scientific and cultural events dedicated to the legacy of prominent Tajik-Persian scholars Abu Ali Ibn Sina (Avicenna) and Omar Khayyam would be held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris from November 23 to 27 at the initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan.