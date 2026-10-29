Tajikistan and Turkmenistan vow to strengthen parliamentary and economic cooperation

According to Tajikistan’s National Assembly, the discussions focused on the current state of friendly relations between the two countries and prospects for further developing their strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the constructive and practical nature of bilateral relations, highlighting the contributions of their respective heads of state to strengthening the strategic partnership.

The meeting also noted that friendship and cooperation groups with Turkmenistan’s Mejlis had been established within Tajikistan’s parliament. The officials emphasized the need to deepen parliamentary engagement and elevate cooperation to a new level.

The sides stressed the importance of making effective use of their countries’ economic potential to expand trade and economic ties and increase bilateral trade turnover.

The officials also expressed interest in broadening cultural and humanitarian exchanges to further strengthen relations between the two nations.

Against the backdrop of the current international situation, both sides underscored the importance of closer cooperation in addressing emerging threats and challenges and ensuring regional security.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the EBRD provided up to $16 million to support green finance and entrepreneurship in Tajikistan.