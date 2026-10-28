EBRD provides up to $16 million to support green finance and entrepreneurship in Tajikistan

The package, equivalent to approximately €14.2 million, will support resource-efficient technologies, climate adaptation measures and the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises across the country.

Under the agreement, up to $10 million will be allocated through the Tajikistan Green Economy Financing Facility II (GEFF Tajikistan II). The funding will encourage residential and commercial borrowers to invest in environmentally friendly and innovative solutions, including technologies that improve water efficiency and promote sustainable land management.

The green financing component will be co-financed by the Green Climate Fund and supported by donor contributions from South Korea and Austria, alongside funding from the Green Climate Fund.

A further $4 million will be provided through the EBRD’s Youth in Business programme for Central Asia. The initiative aims to improve access to finance for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises owned or managed by entrepreneurs under the age of 35.

The remaining $2 million will be allocated through the Central Asian Women in Business programme, which supports women entrepreneurs and expands their access to financing. The programme is backed by the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi).

To date, the EBRD has invested more than €1 billion in Tajikistan through 200 projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) had discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on infrastructure development, reducing electricity losses, and increasing hydropower capacity.