Tajikistan and Switzerland eye deeper cooperation, expanding SECO’s role in Tajikistan
23:11, 23 May 2026
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Kalandar Idibek held talks with Irene Frei, Head of the Delegation of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), Khovar reports.
The two sides exchanged views on the implementation of SECO projects in the country.
The discussions also covered the current level of cooperation between Tajikistan and Switzerland, as well as opportunities to expand collaboration in other key areas.
Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the OECD have joined forces on AI integration.