OECD and Tajikistan join forces on AI integration

This was stated during a meeting in Dushanbe between Khurshed Fayzullozoda, Director of the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, and a delegation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

According to the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies, the meeting focused on key areas of cooperation, preliminary analytical findings by the OECD, and priority issues related to economic digitalization and the application of artificial intelligence in the private sector.

OECD representatives presented preliminary results of their study, noting positive trends such as growing interest among businesses in digital transformation, as well as challenges including limited access to finance, insufficient digital skills, and the need to further strengthen infrastructure.

Participants also discussed improving access to digital infrastructure, introducing AI technologies in the private sector, and enhancing outreach to encourage entrepreneurs to participate in state digitalization programs.

Both sides expressed readiness to continue strengthening cooperation and developing practical mechanisms for integrating artificial intelligence into the national economy.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had expanded digitalization of free economic zones to boost investment and trade.