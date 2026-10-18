Tajik scientist presents glacier research in Almaty

The discussion brought together scientists and experts from Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan representing fields including glaciology, cognitive sciences, medical technologies and artificial intelligence.

The event focused on the future of science in Central Asia, the region's capacity to define its own research priorities, generate globally significant knowledge and ensure the practical application of scientific findings.

Presenting research on Tajikistan's glaciers, Kayumova emphasized the importance of high-altitude glaciers for studying climate change and understanding the formation of regional water resources. She noted that the systematic collection of data on snow cover, glaciers and meltwater helps deepen understanding of natural processes and provides a scientific basis for decision-making on water security and climate adaptation.

Particular attention was given to the use of modern research methods, including isotope hydrology, which allows scientists to determine the origin of water, study its formation and trace its movement through natural systems.

According to Dilorom Kayumova, the development of such research expands the capabilities of Tajik scientists and strengthens the country's scientific potential in the study of glaciers and water resources across Central Asia.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstan hosted key climate dialogue on glaciers and water security.