Kyrgyzstan hosts key climate dialogue on glaciers and water security

The event brought together representatives of government agencies, UN bodies, international organizations, research institutions, financial organizations, and other stakeholders to discuss the country's climate priorities.

A key focus was Kyrgyzstan's mountain agenda, with participants highlighting the growing impact of climate change on glaciers, water resources, and fragile mountain ecosystems. The discussion underscored the importance of strengthening hydrometeorological monitoring, forecasting capabilities, and early warning systems to reduce risks from natural hazards.

Delegates also addressed climate adaptation measures, glacier conservation, sustainable management of natural resources, scientific monitoring, and opportunities to expand access to international climate finance.

Participants stressed the need for closer cooperation among meteorological services, emergency agencies, water and agricultural authorities, researchers, development partners, and local communities to enhance climate resilience and safeguard vital mountain ecosystems.

To note, Kyrgyzstan established a fund to protect glaciers and the Issyk-Kul ecosystem as part of efforts to safeguard water resources and adapt to climate change.