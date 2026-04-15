Tajik President receives credentials from foreign dignitaries

During the ceremony, the following ambassadors presented their credentials and conveyed warm greetings from leadership of their countries to President Emomali Rahmon: Irfan Ahmed of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Khalid bin Abdullah Al-Shamrani of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thamer Fathi Abdussalam Hammad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Guido De Sanctis of the Italian Republic, Eric De Meyer of the Kingdom of Belgium, Fred Seneviratne of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Grey Marongwe of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Seydou Kamissoko of the Republic of Mali, and Ndong Ayekaba Luciano Nkogo of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.

In his address, President Emomali Rahmon congratulated the ambassadors on the commencement of their diplomatic missions in the Republic of Tajikistan.

Honorable Emomali Rahmon emphasized: «This year, on September 9, we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of our state independence—the greatest achievement of our modern history. During this period, Tajikistan, pursuing a balanced, peaceful, and constructive foreign policy based on the ‘open door’ principle, has managed to secure a worthy place on the international stage.»

The Head of State, noting the active diplomatic ties with 186 countries in various fields, noted that ambassadors, through their initiatives and practical measures, can comprehensively contribute to the further strengthening and expansion of cooperation between our countries.

Furthermore, President Emomali Rahmon spoke about the development and strengthening of friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and the countries whose ambassadors were represented at the ceremony.

The hope was voiced that the ambassadors’ consistent efforts to develop and improve the multifaceted relations between Tajikistan and the countries they represent will yield new positive results.

In conclusion, the Head of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, wished the ambassadors success and conveyed warm greetings and messages to the leaders of their countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had appointed new ambassadors to Myanmar and South Korea.