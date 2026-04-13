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    Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar

    16:14, 13 April 2026

    This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Margulan Baimukhan
    Photo source: prokadrykz / instagram

    "Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.

    Earlier, the First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection was appointed in Kazakhstan.

     

    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Ministry of Foreign Affairs Diplomacy Akorda Presidential Residence Appointments Appointments, dismissals Southeast Asia Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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