Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar
16:14, 13 April 2026
This was announced by the Akorda press service, Qazinform News Agency reports.
"Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.
Earlier, the First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection was appointed in Kazakhstan.